Central Valley community finds new way to fundraise for Kids Day

"When my daughter was born, before she was born, we found out she was going to have a foot deformity and the day we found out was actually Kids Day 2017," said Talene Kasparian-Cleveland.
Thanks to Valley Children's Hospital, Talene's daughter, Kendra, is happy and healthy today, so when she heard last week that the fundraiser would be canceled due to concern over the coronavirus, she got to work.
"I sold papers since I was a kid in high school, so it was really important," continued Talene, "when I heard it was canceled, I thought, 'What can I do as a business owner to let it live on?'"
Talene is the owner of Fowler Floral and Gifts and recruited volunteers from the community, selling carnations for $1 with all proceeds going straight to Valley Children's.
Organizers heard their disappointment about the cancellation, bringing it back, but taking it online.
HOW TO DONATE
Donors can contribute by texting GEORGE to 20222 to make an automatic $10 donation or visit ValleyChildrens.org/KidsDay and choose any amount to give, starting at $1. (Click here for texting donation terms and conditions)
"It's an opportunity to keep this tradition going," said Valley Children's Healthcare Foundation President Rob Saroyan. "It's a little different than we normally do it of course."