Kids Discovery Station in Merced officially open

Sunday was the full first full operational day.
Children and families now have a new children's museum to have fun while learning and discovering.
The little visitors can explore different careers like the medical field, agriculture, law enforcement, or emergency response.
The museum is a non-profit and its officials say it's only educational venue of its kind in Merced.
"This is going to be a place where kids can explore different professions, they can find cool things. They can play, they can learn through play - and this is really our goal. It's kind of entertainment and education together," UC Merced professor Mayya Tokman.
The museum will be open six days a week from Tuesday through Sunday.
Admission is $7 plus there are family membership benefits.
