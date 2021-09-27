Community & Events

Kids Discovery Station in Merced officially open

The museum will be open six days a week from Tuesday through Sunday.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kids Discovery Station in Merced is officially open for business.

Sunday was the full first full operational day.

Children and families now have a new children's museum to have fun while learning and discovering.

The little visitors can explore different careers like the medical field, agriculture, law enforcement, or emergency response.

The museum is a non-profit and its officials say it's only educational venue of its kind in Merced.

"This is going to be a place where kids can explore different professions, they can find cool things. They can play, they can learn through play - and this is really our goal. It's kind of entertainment and education together," UC Merced professor Mayya Tokman.

Admission is $7 plus there are family membership benefits.

For more information, click here.

