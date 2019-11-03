Kings County deputies investigating shooting in Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting in Hanford.
Officials have Eddy Street and Carolyn Avenue near Lacey Boulevard closed off to traffic.
Further information was not immediately available. Deputies plan to have the area blocked off through the night as they continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
