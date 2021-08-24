COVID-19 vaccine

Kings County begins offering COVID booster shots to immunocompromised

EMBED <>More Videos

Kings County begins giving COVID booster shots to immunocompromised

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings County Department of Public Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters to eligible people.

A third dose of the vaccine is available to immunocompromised individuals who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their initial two doses.

RELATED: Valley health officials hope for more vaccinations after FDA approves Pfizer

At this time, booster doses are not available to individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It is anticipated that a booster dose will be approved for the general 65 and older population in the coming weeks.

RELATED: Why you shouldn't rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot before it's your turn

For questions about whether your individual medical condition or history qualifies you as immuno-compromised, contact your doctor.

Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesskings countyhealthcoronavirus californiacovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
Biden, a convert to vaccine mandates, champions compliance
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News