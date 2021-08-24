Kings County begins offering COVID booster shots to immunocompromised

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings County Department of Public Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters to eligible people.A third dose of the vaccine is available to immunocompromised individuals who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their initial two doses.At this time, booster doses are not available to individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.It is anticipated that a booster dose will be approved for the general 65 and older population in the coming weeks.For questions about whether your individual medical condition or history qualifies you as immuno-compromised, contact your doctor.