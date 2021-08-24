KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings County Department of Public Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccine boosters to eligible people.
A third dose of the vaccine is available to immunocompromised individuals who received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine for their initial two doses.
RELATED: Valley health officials hope for more vaccinations after FDA approves Pfizer
At this time, booster doses are not available to individuals who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
It is anticipated that a booster dose will be approved for the general 65 and older population in the coming weeks.
RELATED: Why you shouldn't rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot before it's your turn
For questions about whether your individual medical condition or history qualifies you as immuno-compromised, contact your doctor.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
Kings County begins offering COVID booster shots to immunocompromised
COVID-19 VACCINE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News