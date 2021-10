KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings County officials are asking residents for input on its redistricting process.The county is redrawing its district lines using new census data and is required to engage community members.The finalized maps will define the county's five district borders, affecting how residents elect their county supervisors over the next decade.Kings County officials held their second public hearing on Tuesday. Another hearing is scheduled for August 31 at 10 am. Click here for more information on how community members can share their input.