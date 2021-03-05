Doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine to arrive in Kings County next week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10389722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> 40% of the state's vaccine allotment will be distributed to those Californians living in areas most at risk for the coronavirus.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in Kings County next week, health officials say.The first shipment of the recently authorized vaccine will arrive on Monday.The county is also expecting more shipments of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week. It will be the highest vaccine allocation in Kings County since the rollout began.Health officials do not expect another shipment of the Johnson & Johnson shots for a couple of weeks after the first allotment arrives.All three vaccines will be administered as soon as the county receives the shipments.