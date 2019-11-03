shooting

Kings County welfare fraud investigator murders police officer, shoots father, commits suicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Kings County welfare fraud investigator murdered a Lemoore police officer and shot his father when they tried to stop him in the middle of an act of domestic violence, according to Kings County sheriff's detectives.

Deputies say Ramiro Trevino, Jr., shot and killed himself after shooting his father and his friend a little after 9 p.m. Saturday during a birthday party for his father at a home on Eddy near Carolyn, just outside of Hanford.

Detectives believe Ramiro Trevino, Sr., and 31-year-old Johnathan Diaz broke up a fight between the younger Trevino and his girlfriend and got her to safety.



But when they tried to cool him off, Trevino, Jr., armed himself with more than one gun and started shooting.

The 32-year-old killed his friend Diaz and critically wounded his 58-year-old father before turning a gun on himself.

In a press conference on Sunday, Kings County Sheriff David Robinson said three firearms were recovered from the scene, one of them was an AR-15 style rifle. Two of the guns were registered to Trevino, Jr. and one was a department-issued firearm.

"Jonathan Diaz and Ramiro Trevino, Sr. were trying to do the right thing. By the witness accounts they were trying to intervene in a situation that involved domestic violence," Robinson said. "Our hearts go out to the victims, the Lemoore Police Department and Ramiro Trevino, Sr.'s family. We do know that Jonathan Diaz had a couple of children, and our heart goes out to his kids, and all the families involved here. It's just an absolute tragedy."
