Kings Co. fishermen rescue puppy found paddling for life with broken legs

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kings SPCA is asking the public for donations to help save a puppy's life after she survived a terrifying ordeal.

The puppy was found by two fishermen on Saturday after they came across her while they were in a boat.

They say the dog's head went underwater and they rushed to bring it back to dry land.

The fishermen called animal control and wrapped her in a blanket to keep her warm.

She was rushed to the vet where it was found not only had she been paddling to survive for a long time, she was doing it with two broken legs.

Animal control brought the girl to Kings SPCA where she is being taken care of.

The estimated cost of the surgery to fix her legs will cost anywhere from $3,000 - $5,000.

Click here to donate.
