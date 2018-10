The Kingsburg Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating Jesus Gonzalez, 61. Authorities say he is considered an at-risk man who has various health issues.He was last seen on Tuesday at around 10 a.m. walking from a care facility at 10th and Stroud Avenue in Kingsburg.Police say he has family in the Orange Cove area.Anyone with information on Mr. Gonzalez is asked to contact the Kingsburg Police Department at 559-897-2931.