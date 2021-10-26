Rain, snow help firefighters on front line of KNP Complex Fire

SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- The rain helped firefighters progress in their battle against the KNP Complex Fire in the Sequoia National Forest.Fire officials say the cooler conditions and wet weather helped stop the flames' forward progress as crews continue to build containment lines.The area saw several inches of rain and snow from Monday's storm. Officials say firefighters had to shelter in place for a majority of the day due to the winter conditions.On Tuesday morning, they began assessing the fire lines. The blaze is currently 69% surrounded.The KNP Complex Fire has destroyed more than 88,000 acres since it first sparked in early September.