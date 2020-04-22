Kristin Smart case: Search warrant again served at former classmate's home in Los Angeles County

Kristin Smart was last seen returning to her Cal Poly San Luis Obispo dorm on May 25, 1996.
By ABC7.com staff
SAN PEDRO, Calif. -- A search warrant has again been served at the Los Angeles County home of a former classmate of Kristin Smart, who went missing nearly 24 years ago when she was a 19-year-old college student, authorities said Wednesday.

Paul Flores "continues to be a person of interest in the disappearance of Kristin Smart in 1996," the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department assisted in serving the search warrant, which remained sealed, the news release said. No other details were immediately disclosed.

FBI looks to solve 20-year-old cold case near Cal Poly
EMBED More News Videos

The FBI has launched an excavation project on the edge of California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, in hope of finding the remains of a student who vanished more than 20 years ago.


San Luis Obispo County authorities in February served search warrants at four locations in the states of California and Washington.

Smart was last seen returning to her California Polytechnic State University dormitory from an off-campus party on May 25, 1996.

This is a developing story.

Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
searchmissing womanmissing person
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man shot twice in face while driving to get food in east central Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Newsom to update on when stay-at-home order can be modified
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in US, new test shows
Authorities investigating 2-year-old child's death in Lindsay
Bakersfield Police Department warning community of 'Circle Game' scam
Central Fresno supermarket owner thinks graffiti on walls is linked to argument
Show More
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
3.7-magnitude quake hits Los Angeles area
Police investigating death of man who had gunshot wound after car crash in central Fresno
More TOP STORIES News