Dine and Dish: Flavors of Japan win Fresno hearts at Kurotaka Ramen

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The flaming pork belly has helped turn Kurotaka Ramen at First and Bullard in northeast Fresno into a hot spot.

"We tested it out and we found this is the best way to cook our pork belly," says co-founder Alex Kington.

Either pork belly or chicken line the ramen bowls, which come with eggs, napa cabbage, leeks and spices to make it as hot or mild as you like.

Alex and his brother Richard Kington created the kinds of dishes they enjoyed while growing up in Hiroshima, Japan.

"He literally got a taste of thousands and thousands of ramen bowls in Japan and he found a style, he found this taste that he wanted to pursue to the fullest and then he made that happen here in California," says Alex.

The homemade broth is a difference maker.

Some people might think it's too hot outside to have ramen. It's not.

Kington also serves up a 'cold' ramen that has grown increasingly popular this summer.

The dish required a slight change and the use of bigger noodles.

You dip the cold noodles into the homemade sauce and savor every smoky bite.

"It's very common in Japan," says Alex.

Kurotaka translates into 'black hawk'.

Another dish which demands your attention is the Mazesoba - mixed dry noodles with ground beef and condiments such as seaweed and bonito flakes.