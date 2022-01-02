Kwanzaa

Valley Kwanzaa celebrations end with food, open mic event

The week-long events were held in the African American Historical and Cultural Museum in downtown Fresno.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tradition celebrating African American heritage and culture came to a close on Saturday.

Kwanzaa Celebrations in the Valley ended with food and an Open Mic event.

It was hosted by Jamillah Finley & BreakBox Thought Collective.

Following Christmas, the non-religious observation of African Americans' ancestral roots celebrates seven core principles.

In a way similar to Hanukkah, a candle is lit each night of the celebration.

The last candle will be lit on New Year's Day for the principle of Imani, meaning faith.

The seven core principles include - representing unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, corporate economics, purpose, creativity, and faith - all in an effort to bring the community together.

