Former Merced County District Attorney Larry Morse dies at 64

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Larry Morse, who served as the Merced County District Attorney for 12 years, died of a heart attack on Tuesday, sources tell Action News.Morse was 64 years old.He led the district attorney's office from 2006 through 2018.In a statement, Merced Mayor Matthew Serratto, who worked for Morse when he was DA, said: "Larry always emphasized that our job was simply to do the right thing in the right way. Excelling as a prosecutor means it's your job to always be fair, just and right -- often when finding truth and seeking justice requires great judgment and painstakingly hard work. Larry was a master at it and an absolutely exceptional trial lawyer."