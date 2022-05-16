FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Latinos are at higher risk of developing Alzheimer's.Spanish-speaking caregivers have a place to find support and resources.The Virtual Alzheimer's Caregiver and Wellness Conference in Spanish is June 4, 2022, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.Log in via Zoom to hear from local medical and caregiving experts. Find hope and resources if you are caring for someone with dementia.Action News anchor Graciela Moreno will co-emcee.Call Patricia Dailey for more information at (559) 795-5970 or 800-272-3900.The event is a partnership between Alzheimer's Association, Valley Caregiver Resource Center and UCSF Fresno. ABC30 is a proud sponsor.