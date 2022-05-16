FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Latinos are at higher risk of developing Alzheimer's.
Spanish-speaking caregivers have a place to find support and resources.
The Virtual Alzheimer's Caregiver and Wellness Conference in Spanish is June 4, 2022, from 8:00 am to 11:00 am.
Log in via Zoom to hear from local medical and caregiving experts. Find hope and resources if you are caring for someone with dementia.
Action News anchor Graciela Moreno will co-emcee.
Click here to register
Call Patricia Dailey for more information at (559) 795-5970 or 800-272-3900.
The event is a partnership between Alzheimer's Association, Valley Caregiver Resource Center and UCSF Fresno. ABC30 is a proud sponsor.
