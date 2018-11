The Annual Deaf Festival in Fresno will have a Star Wars theme.The theme is May The Deaf Force Be With You. You can join the fun on Saturday, November 17, 2018 at the Fresno Fairgrounds Junior Exhibit Building.Admission is five dollars in advance or seven dollars at the door. Children four and under are free. Learn more at the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Center (559) 225-3323or (559) 225-0415 TTY. http://www.dhhsc.org/upcoming-events/