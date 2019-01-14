HAZMAT

Traffic through part of Tower District reopens following hazmat investigation

EMBED </>More Videos

Traffic through part of Tower District reopens following hazmat investigation

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Traffic on North Van Ness Avenue through the Tower District has reopened after Fresno Police and Fire completed a hazmat investigation in an apartment in the area.

The response was a follow-up to the fentanyl overdose being investigated by Fresno County Sheriff's Office, a Narcotics Lieutenant reported.

Authorities say the drugs in the triple-overdose may have been purchased in the unit and hazmat situation was called as a safety precaution.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hazmat
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HAZMAT
SoCal deadly explosion likely an intentional act, official tells AP
Two dead, others exposed to hazardous material at Motel 6 in North Fresno
4 critically injured by explosion and fire in UK's Leicester
ABC30 evacuated after letter releases strange smell
More hazmat
Top Stories
Both directions of I-5 closed over Grapevine due to snow
PG&E to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CEO resigns
Here's how PG&E filing for bankruptcy may affect you
'We just want a fair contract:' Court workers to strike if agreement not met
Mexican police find smuggling tunnel crossing border into Ariz.
LAUSD teachers push for reinvestment on 1st day of strike
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
UCI student's death under investigation; frat suspended
Show More
Tuesday is last day to enroll through Covered CA
Judge blocks Trump administration birth control coverage rules in 13 states
Mother drove drunk to 'teach her son a lesson,' police say
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
Man returns lost wallet to stranger's son in Texas
More News