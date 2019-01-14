Traffic through part of Tower District reopens following hazmat investigation

Fresno Fire & Fresno PD investigating hazmat situation at apartment complex between N Van Ness & College at Elizabeth. Area blocked off. A Narcotics Lieutenant tells me this is related to the fentanyl overdose investigation the Sheriff’s Office held presser about. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/fHR4chyYqD — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) January 14, 2019

Traffic on North Van Ness Avenue through the Tower District has reopened after Fresno Police and Fire completed a hazmat investigation in an apartment in the area.The response was a follow-up to the fentanyl overdose being investigated by Fresno County Sheriff's Office, a Narcotics Lieutenant reported.Authorities say the drugs in the triple-overdose may have been purchased in the unit and hazmat situation was called as a safety precaution.