Politics

City of Fresno helping immigrant families with legal funding

By
EMBED <>More Videos

City of Fresno helping immigrant families with legal funding

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- City Council President Luis Chavez introduced a $200,000 budget allocation for the legal defense fund, and another $100,000 to establish the first-ever Immigrants Affairs Committee office with a liaison.

It was passed in June and Chavez says it's historic.

"Because now, we have the city actually funding and supporting our immigrant community," he said. "Not just on a one-time basis, but by hiring someone full-time."

The cash will go toward helping immigrants in the Central Valley receive covered legal representation for their specific case.

Chavez says prior to the proposal passing, he initiated the legal defense fund two years ago.

It was sustained by donations, partners and helped 18 local immigrant families avoid deportation.

Lilia Becerril is one of them. She immigrated 32 years ago and says fighting for a legal status has been a lifelong battle.

"I've been scammed by multiple lawyers but haven't given up on myself or my community," she said.

She is a well-known advocate for the immigrant community and says they city's support is a step in the right direction.

"Eighteen families is a small portion of all the immigrants who are here, many who are frontline workers and haven't lost hope," she said.

Chavez says the application is open and they anticipate helping about 50 families with the new funding.

He says this program is meant to stay long-term and he has looked forward to this moment for a long time.

"This is something that is very important to me," he said. "My mom is an immigrant and as a son of an immigrant farmworker, it was really important for me to deliver on that and I think we did that."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsfresnofresno city councilimmigration
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News