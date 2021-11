LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that sent a man to the hospital in Kings County on Tuesday morning.Officers say the driver of a Ford Expedition was westbound on Highway 198 near the Lemoore Avenue exit in Lemoore when his SUV rolled off the roadway, crashing into an orchard.The man was thrown from the vehicle. Investigators say he wasn't wearing a seatbelt.He was taken to a local hospital. His condition has not been released.CHP officers say they believe the misty conditions caused by the fog made the roadway wet and slick.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.