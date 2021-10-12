Taking Action Together

Let's Roll Fresno opens location in Tower District

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Let's Roll Fresno opens location in Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Let's Roll Fresno" is ready to roll ice cream and heat up the pan at their new brick and mortar location in Central Fresno.

"It wasn't what it looks like now but we had a vision and we had a dream," says Co-Owner Jazmin Guzman.

This young Latino couple, Tony Quezada and Jasmin Guzman felt inspired after graduating from Fresno State and a bit of traveling to México City.

"We saw rolled ice cream being made in the little 'Mercado' and we were fascinated by the ingredients," Tony said. "We came to Fresno and realized the only place that had it was North Fresno."

For them, it's an almost 30-minute drive across town so they got to work and launched their business in 2019.

They started by participating in Art Hop and catering events and although the pandemic slowed them down, their name became recognized throughout the community.

Sunday, their doors opened in the Tower District.

Guzman hopes to inspire more daytime businesses to open in that community.

Both are excited for what's to come.

"It feels scary because we don't feel like we have much experience but this is how we will get it."

They named some of their ice cream based on their Latino roots and hope people will stop by and enjoy some of their delicious options, including crepes, coffee, and ice tea.

Their long-term goal is to have multiple storefronts for all to enjoy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnotaking action togetherbusinessice cream
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TAKING ACTION TOGETHER
Trees planted near Poverello House as part of Beautify Fresno
Fresno horror-themed mini-golf course hopes to make up pandemic losses
Infertility community comes together for Walk of Hope in Clovis
Fresno's Gazebo Gardens preparing to celebrate 100-year anniversary
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. foster kids forced to sleep on desks, who knew and when?
Fresno police investigating deadly assault in early October
Man found dead in orchard in Tulare County, deputies say
Threatening 'Uncle Tom' texts target Fresno St. defensive coordinator
Kings Canyon National Park to partially reopen Monday
Man walks onto Fresno school campus with gun after downtown shooting
FDA panel endorses booster shot for J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
UC Merced students come up with solution to expensive farm problem
Kings County confirms 1st human West Nile Virus death this year
Deadline approaches for SCCCD staff to be vaccinated
COVID-19 cases start to dip in Fresno Co., positivity rate still high
Social workers say kids in CPS care living in unsafe conditions
More TOP STORIES News