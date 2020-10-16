Local man arrested in Florida for Los Banos murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Los Banos man will soon be extradited to the Central Valley to face murder charges, officials say.On Thursday, authorities arrested 37-year-old Ricardo Herrera outside of a home in Clearwater, Florida.Herrera is accused of killing 31-year-old Raymundo Rubin Salcedo.Back in July, officers found Salcedo with multiple gunshot wounds in Los Banos. He later died at the scene.Investigators say, at some point, Herrera and Salcedo had a relationship with the same woman. Police believe the motive stems from an apparent love-triangle.After a months-long search, Herrera was arrested in Florida by U.S. federal marshals.