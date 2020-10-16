crime

Local man arrested in Florida for Los Banos murder

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Los Banos man will soon be extradited to the Central Valley to face murder charges, officials say.

On Thursday, authorities arrested 37-year-old Ricardo Herrera outside of a home in Clearwater, Florida.

Herrera is accused of killing 31-year-old Raymundo Rubin Salcedo.

Back in July, officers found Salcedo with multiple gunshot wounds in Los Banos. He later died at the scene.

Investigators say, at some point, Herrera and Salcedo had a relationship with the same woman. Police believe the motive stems from an apparent love-triangle.

After a months-long search, Herrera was arrested in Florida by U.S. federal marshals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los banoscrimemurderfatal shootinghomicide
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Action News Morning Update
Argument at Fresno taco truck leads to shooting, 1 in hospital
Wanted man arrested after standoff with police in southeast Fresno
Man caught in child predator sting re-arrested for allegedly raping teen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Argument at Fresno taco truck leads to shooting, 1 in hospital
Higher COVID-19 positivity rates in disadvantaged areas, according to UCSF Fresno
Creek Fire: FEMA denies individual and public assistance
Tulare County officials urging all residents to get tested for COVID-19
8-year campaign by Fresno kids leads to liquor license limits
Trump administration rejects CA request for wildfire help
Fact check: Rhetoric from Trump, Biden in the non-debate
Show More
Ex-Mexico army chief arrested in LA on drug, money charges
Coalinga police officer attacked by suspect's dog
SQF Complex Fire: 167,915 acres burned, 70% contained
Creek Fire: 344,042 acres burned, 60% contained
102-year-old woman survives COVID-19 hospitalization
More TOP STORIES News