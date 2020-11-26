Some local small businesses you can shop at during the holiday season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the community of Oakhurst, coffee is roasted to perfection at Reverent Coffee Co.
"Right as the pandemic hit this year. We launched our online store. Back in March, and that's when we really got started selling directly to the public," said Reverent Coffee Co. owner, Casey Lucas. "And yeah, it's been really fun, and now that's what we're doing full-time."
The Lucas family runs the coffee business and roasts a variety of beans.
They say it's a dream come true that supports their family.
In Prather, the Spruance family uses milk from their goats to craft its goat-milk soap bath products at Basilwood Farm.
"But what really changed for us was our online presence increased exponentially because our customers continue to support us in the midst of it," said owner Jill Spruance. "So we just had to pivot, you know, ant's kind of continued as things unfold each day is a little different than the day before. So we have to change things as they occur."
This year they've been hosting pop-ups at the farm with local artisans and following safety protocols. Their next pop up is December 5 at the farm.
Also in the foothills, Foothill Metal Art hand cuts metal art from their shop.
In Fresno, the owner of Make Pie, Not War is crafting up her jewelry inside her workshop at home and selling it online.
KLSD in downtown Fresno screen prints t-shirts and other apparel with inspirational sayings.
In the South Valley, Vintage Metal Co.. is crafting custom made signs and orders in Visalia.
"It's, it's always been a really big deal for us when people shop small because it's not just going to a big corporation. It's actually feeding our family, it's paying our bills. It's helping us to provide for our children," said Jaime Baeza.
Custom work that is handcrafted with care.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of these makers have not been able to meet customers in person, but you can connect with them online.
