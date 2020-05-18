Brother, sister create virtual spelling bee to replace Scripps competition canceled due to pandemic

THE WOODLANDS, Texas -- How do you spell I-N-N-O-V-A-T-I-O-N?

Shourav and Shobha Dasari grew up with the Scripps National Spelling Bee, and now they're keeping the tradition alive during a pandemic.

The 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee was canceled because of the pandemic, but the Dasari family is using their company to give spellers the chance to still compete.

The siblings are hosting their own online spelling bee the same week the bee would have been held in person. More than 250 spellers have signed up so far, and there is a $2,500 prize for the winner.

If you would like to learn more about the contest visit spellpundit.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
the woodlandsspelling beescripps national spelling beemore in commonktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver shot on Hwy 99 in central Fresno, police searching for suspect
Some Valley residents wake up to rain, here's how long it'll last
Central California coronavirus cases
Man dead after falling into water near Angel Falls area of Bass Lake
17-year-old boy drowns in Tule River
CA to begin offering relief funds for undocumented immigrants
FBI: Shooter at Pensacola military base linked to al-Qaida
Show More
Moderna: Early coronavirus vaccine results are encouraging
Man used stolen credit cards at Clovis Target, police say
Woman arrested for DUI in Madera, gun found inside car
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
15-year-old boy riding motorcycle killed in Merced County crash
More TOP STORIES News