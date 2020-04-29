localish

Artists release free quarantine coloring book

CHICAGO -- In need of a creative escape?

A Chicago-based creative design agency has released a free coloring book for those stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The downloadable book, "Quarantine Designs in Pandemic Times," showcases a global network of artists, including graffiti writers, tattoo artists, graphic designers and others.

"We're all looking for things to do. We've all watched a tiger documentary probably one too many times. So (the book) is a fun escape to kind of activate our mind and connect a little bit," said John Morrison, co-founder of Company Inq.

For more information and to download the free book, visit Company Inq's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosocial distancingbooksentertainmentcoronavirusshelter in placelocalish
LOCALISH
How to groom your pet at home
Pay it forward with these beautiful bouquets
New Jersey friends unite to help local businesses
Landlord offers free rent to tenants
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Madera County
Central California coronavirus cases
Mother arrested for leaving child near Merced River after crashing car
California SNAP recipients can now shop for groceries online
Employee at Fresno Cargill facility tests positive for COVID-19, company says
Woman claims her mother contracted COVID-19 at frozen Mexican food company plant
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Show More
Shooting investigation underway in Merced Co., police say
Parade held for Madera tint shop owner who beat cancer
3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bishop, USGS says
Two young girls, 6 and 10, hospitalized after ATV accident in Fresno County
Coronavirus cases aboard 2nd Navy ship still rising
More TOP STORIES News