localish

Baking company starts online movement to share positive messages on sweets

NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- An Illinois baking product company is spreading positivity with a hashtag and something sweet.

Wilton Brands started the #SweeterInColor Instagram campaign. The Naperville-based company is encouraging bakers, and just about anyone who enjoys baking, to use their creativity to write positive messages on their sweets.

Erika Mathis, marketing manager at the shop, said the whole point is to bring a smile to someone's face. The campaign started in April and has since taken off on social media with over 500 posts with the hashtag #SweeterInColor.

Mathis said it's their way of letting others know they're not alone.

If you're interested in participating in the #SweeterInColor campaign, here's what you need to do.

First, use icing, sprinkles or any other colorful edible products to write a positive message on a treat.

"Think of it like a virtual greeting card," the company said.

Next, dedicate your treat to someone and post your message on Instagram. Make sure to include the #SweeterInColor hashtag and tag @wiltoncakes on your post for an opportunity to be featured on the company's social channels.

For more information, visit the company's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
napervillesocial mediaall goodbakinginstagramcakelocalishwls
LOCALISH
This restaurant is now a drive-thru
RSVP Philadelphia feeds seniors during COVID-19 crisis
These free virtual workouts are creating an online fitness community
These siblings are writing thank you notes to every nurse in Texas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to reveal proposed revisions to CA budget amid pandemic
Mom remembers 2-year-old child killed in hit-and-run collision in Fresno Co.
Central California coronavirus cases
Two Visalia Target employees test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Police searching for semi-truck driver involved in hit-and-run
Suspected DUI driver crashes into CHP car in northwest Fresno
Nearly 3M more Americans sought unemployment aid last week
Show More
McConnell hits Democrats' 'totally unserious' coronavirus relief bill
Suspects crash car into Fresno liquor store, steal lottery tickets
Garage fire knocks down power lines in central Fresno
FCSO warning community of Fentantyl disguised as Xanax
College cheerleader battles COVID-19 symptoms for nearly 60 days
More TOP STORIES News