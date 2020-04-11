Houston Zoo offers virtual behind-the-scenes look at animals

HOUSTON, Texas -- The Houston Zoo is closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, but the staff is still hard at work bringing the animals to you!

Every weekday, they host live keeper chats on Facebook.

People can watch safely from home, and ask questions about their favorite animals.

The Houston Zoo plans to do this every day until they can reopen.

If you want to check out the previous keeper chats or watch live, visit the Houston Zoo's page on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonzoomore in commonanimalshouston zoocovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in central Fresno alley
Central California coronavirus cases
Fire crews battling fire along Highway 41 near Friant Ave.
Don't forget your face mask, Fresno's new shelter-in-place order in effect today
Newsom to outline rules for CA businesses reopening
33 million have sought US unemployment aid since virus hit
Fresno Police hunting for driver who hit and killed woman crossing Olive Ave.
Show More
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Parlier
Reopening California: 1st mall reopens with COVID-19 precautions
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Trump admin shelves detailed guide to reopening country
Local residents can camp in RVs, trailers at Lake McClure
More TOP STORIES News