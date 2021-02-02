localish

Check out Austin's female-owned la Barbecue!

AUSTIN, Texas -- LeAnn Mueller, whose family is behind Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, Texas, never planned on opening Austin's la Barbecue. LeAnn has a successful career as a music photographer, shooting icons like Jay-Z, Willie Nelson, Ice Cube, and Sheryl Crow, but she decided to open la Barbecue in 2012 as a tribute to her late father, Bobby. Currently located near Downtown Austin, LeAnn and her wife, Ali, treat customers to slow-smoked brisket, sandwiches, unique sides, and more. Customers like Justin Timberlake, Jay Z, and more have raved about their food, and it's their mission to show women belong in the male-dominated world of barbecue. You can visit la Barbecue's website at www.labarbecue.com, or follow them on social media @la_barbecue.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
austinktrkbarbecuebite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
9-year-old CEO aims to inspire Black girls to embrace their hair
Trilogy Wand: 5 beauty functions in 3 easy steps!
Morgan Street Food Hall: A lifestyle dining concept
Raja Sweets is Texas' oldest Indian restaurant
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old shot and killed while working on car in central Fresno
Some CVS Pharmacies across CA to offer COVID-19 vaccines
CA COVID-19 metrics drop, but will there be another surge?
Fresno County jail has had most COVID cases of any jail or prison in U.S.
Sierra Unified board won't censure trustee who was part of Capitol protest
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Fire damages apartment in Clovis
Show More
CA prisons ignored COVID warnings signs: Report
Drugs seized from Pacific smugglers brought to San Diego
Local hospitals seeing some progress in fight against COVID-19
Barb's Drive-In theater showing movies every weekend in February
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
More TOP STORIES News