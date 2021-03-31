Lights, Camera, Cook!

Sugar Land, Texas -- Chef Rey definitely knows his way around the kitchen, and some of the top athletes around would agree.
NBA Hall of Famer Tracy McGrady hired Chef Rey after he graduated from culinary school in his 30's. He was the McGrady family executive chef for five years. Since then, he went on to prepare meals for big names like Beyonce, and players for the Houston Astros.

Cooking has always been his passion. When he was 16, he would prepare Mexican meals for his father's coworkers on a weekly basis and get paid for the dishes he made.
He tried the corporate world for a while, but turned back to cooking in his 30's.

Now he's trying to develop his own cooking show with good friend O'Shea Woodhouse. You can check out their YouTube cooking channel for some great tips and recipes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ktrklocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno restaurants welcome shift to red tier
Man shot in the leg in Clovis, police investigating
What we know about AstraZeneca blood clot reports
First Lady to meet with farmworkers in Delano
Store clerk recounts incident that led to George Floyd arrest | LIVE
Large fire destroys Fresno auto repair shop
Pfizer says its COVID-19 vaccine protects younger teens
Show More
California to add nearly 1,400 firefighters amid dry weather
Sabra recalls hummus over salmonella concerns
Maya Cinemas in Fresno to reopen Friday
A closer look at Biden's infrastructure and tax proposals
2 inappropriate SpongeBob episodes pulled by streaming services
More TOP STORIES News