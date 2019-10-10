Loquito: New Jersey's Lebanese-Inspired Taqueria

At Loquito Taco Arabes, Chef Stephen El-Hassan is challenging the culinary scene by combining the best of Lebanese and Mexican cuisine.

Loquito, which started as a pop-up at O'Bagel, is now established at their permanent location in Hoboken, New Jersey where clients can enjoy their bowls and signature tacos which include: the tahini mole, poblano verde and the avocado falafel tacos.


"It's about putting advanced flavors into a comfortable setting. It's about doing what hasn't been done before, modernizing it and just being creators," said El-Hassan.

Chef El-Hassan is pleased by the warm welcome Loquito has received and is looking forward to diversify the menu seasonally.
