Part bean pie, part cake, meet the family behind the hybrid dessert 'pake'

What do you get when you combine a pie with a cake?
How about a pake! No matter how you slice it, this family makes a hybrid dessert that's a sweet treat with meaning as well.
Deen and Hasiynah Mohammed are practicing Muslims who have taken a staple of their culture -- the bean pie -- and combined it with cheesecake, and now make and sell it as The Original BeanCheese Pake.
Bean pies originated in urban centers around America in the mid-to late-fifties, typically sold by Muslim men for fundraising. When Deen was growing up, his father had a route - and the recipe - and now Deen and his wife are continuing to honor the tradition.
Their baking company, New Freedom Pie, sells bean pies, pakes, and other items via pop-ups in the Philadelphia area, and their four young children help out with the business as well.
