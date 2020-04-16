Coronavirus and Racism: Checking In With Reporter Dion Lim

San Francisco, Calif. -- Asian-Americans across the nation are facing unprecedented levels of racism and attacks of physical violence. We check in with ABC7 San Francisco reporter Dion Lim as she explains how coronavirus became associated with people of Asian descent, and how ABC7 San Francisco's special, Race and Coronavirus helped bring together people from all over the nation to share their own stories in an effort to stop the spread of racism against Asians in America during the coronavirus pandemic.
