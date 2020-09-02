abc13 plus cypress

Could you take on this whopping 6 lb. burger challenge in under an hour?

CYPRESS, Texas -- Texans always love a good food challenge - and this restaurant in Cypress, just outside of Houston, has one that's hard to beat!

The Backyard Grill is known for its enormous burgers, but "The Beast" is the king of them all.

This Texas-sized burger challenge involves a whopping six-pound burger topped with eight slices of bacon, four slices of American cheese, four slices of Swiss cheese, mushrooms, jalapenos, and vegetables.

If that's not enough for you, "The Beast" is also served up with three pounds of fries! Over 400 people have tried to take on "The Beast," but only 10 have actually finished the whole thing by themselves.

If you polish it off in under an hour, then the $45.99 burger is yours for free!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cypressabc13 plus cypressfoodabc13 plusktrklocalishmy go toburgers
ABC13 PLUS CYPRESS
11-year-old brings joy with 'quarantine caterpillar' project
Teen helps beautify Cypress neighborhood during pandemic
Hang out with llamas, a mini pig, and more at this Cypress ranch
Andrew's Artisan Cakes: Teen Runs Own Business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctors, nurses take the place of families at COVID-19 deathbeds
30,000 illegal marijuana plants destroyed in Fresno County busts
Man says he was accused of abducting grandson because of their different skin tones
Foster Farms Livingston plant shuts down for deep-cleaning
Man shot during argument in Visalia, police say
WATCH TODAY: Newsom gives COVID-19, reopening update
Unusual murder charge after Fresno police chase leads to unborn baby's death
Show More
SQF Complex Fire grows to 42,574 acres, 1% contained
What to do if you want to opt out of the payroll tax deferral
Central California coronavirus cases
Merced County mother found dead, detectives searching for person of interest
Criminal charges loom amid 1-year anniversary of Conception boat fire
More TOP STORIES News