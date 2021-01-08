WATCH
VIDEOS
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills/Sierra
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Weather
Consumer Watch
Education Watch
Health Watch
Valley Grown
Children First
Travel
Station Info
Community
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
TV Listings
shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Latino Life
Valley Focus
Localish
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Creative holiday treats you must try!
Localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
John Cook is the executive pastry chef at the Omni Grove Park Inn. During the holiday season, Chef John gets creative with his holiday treats. We get a look at part of the magic of how these elegant desserts are made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nc
bite size
localish
wtvd
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legal tenant protection plan could reduce Fresno homelessness
Man seen in viral photo at Pelosi's Capitol desk arrested: Officials
LIVE: Newsom proposes new budget after surprise windfall
Man found shot dead inside Visalia hotel room, police say
IRS says some eligible taxpayers won't get 2nd payment
Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration; Obama, Bush will
Capitol Police officer dies from injuries sustained during riots
Show More
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
House Dems consider next week for possible impeachment vote: sources
TurboTax expects 'most' customers to receive stimulus payments today
Valley health departments working to keep residents informed on COVID vaccine availability
1 killed, 1 injured in Tulare County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News