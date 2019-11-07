Dewberry Farm: A country paradise in Texas

If you're in the Houston-area this fall, take a drive along I-10 and experience Dewberry Farm in Brookshire, Texas!

What started as a research property in the 2000s has turned into a little slice of country paradise with games, rides, trains, food, gifts and more!

Mary Emerson and her husband Larry own the farm.

"So much of society has gone now to indoor activities with their iPads and iPhones," Emerson said, "To be out in the open is something that all children should experience."

And, if you visit before Thanksgiving, you'll get an opportunity to pick your own pumpkin, weave your way through an authentic corn maze and take pictures in front of a variety of fall-themed backgrounds and decorations!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fallfamilypumpkinfarming
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver loses control in northeast Fresno, crashes into apartment complex
2 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area minutes apart
3.5-magnitude earthquake hits Ridgecrest area
What you should know about the proposal to extend school hours
China says Beijing, US to lift tariff hikes as talks advance
Family of 2 killed in fiery Fresno Co. crash speaks out, suspected DUI driver identified
Mother of teen killed in crash mourns son, finds strength in community
Show More
Man fatally stabbed after dispute with neighbor
Man arrested on murder, DUI charges after teen killed in Fresno crash
Firefighters battle large house fire in Fresno County
Kingsburg woman accused of animal abuse says police don't have 'real story'
Kincade firefighters save family treasures from burning home
More TOP STORIES News