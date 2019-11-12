bite size

Disney Parks Go Vegan By Introducing More Plant-Based Options

Disney Parks has leaned into their culinary skills to provide more plant-based options across their parks. With vegetarian options being a style that Disney Chefs have been using for a long time, listening to request from guests to provide more 100% plant-based options has become a priority. This fall Disney Chefs have rolled out a few new completely 100% plant-based dishes like their cauliflower tacos and potato flautas. Disney Parks will continue to roll out new items into the spring of 2020!



For menu details visit: disney.go.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimdisneyveganbite size
BITE SIZE
The Spurrito: Asian and Mexican mashup in a massive burrito of flavor
These Japanese Sandwiches Are Taking Over L.A.
You can get this S'mores Monster Shake in Cary
This dish looks like a dinosaur egg and it's pretty eggs-cellent!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
Deadly crash shuts down eastbound Hwy 180 at Hwy 41 in Fresno
'It's senseless': Family, friends of Selma murder victim demands justice
Man fatally struck by hit-and-run driver on I-5 in Merced County
From parades to ceremonies, hundreds honor Valley veterans
Tulare father doesn't think son should be charged in football brawl
Sexually violent predator from SoCal could be released in the Valley
Show More
Former President Jimmy Carter hospitalized in Atlanta
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured after shooting outside Selma home
Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in riverbed
Kids get fit and have fun with Cardio Drumming
Valley mom makes hair bows for a greater purpose
More TOP STORIES News