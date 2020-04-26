localish

Doctor makes these unreal cookies

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
One Chicago-area doctor has turned her hobby into a way to honor those leading the United States through the COVID-19 pandemic

Priscilla Sarmiento-Gupana is a baker making cookies with a purpose, sharing her appreciation for Dr. Anthony Fauci and other healthcare workers on the frontlines. Not only is she a baker, but she's also a pediatrician and a mom of two.

When she's not taking care of her kids and patients, she is in the kitchen working on her next hero to be immortalized in sugar.

She's a founder of Sarmie Sister Sweets, and she recently started the "Health Hero" cookie series, which features incredibly detailed images of those leading, and saving, Illinois and the country -- on cookies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auroralori lightfootjb pritzkercookiescoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicbakinganthony faucicovid 19 pandemiclocalishcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19nursesdoctors
LOCALISH
Chicago baker turns to virtual cooking classes to fight food insecurity
Long Island's Great Neck Diner adapts to the new normal
Chicago 3D Artist Tyler Clark Inspires Girls by Highlighting Black Beauty
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP citing people for parking illegally near Fresno County lakes
Central California coronavirus cases
1 killed in crash on Nees and Chestnut in northeast Fresno
Many Californians may not be receiving unemployment benefits
Heat wave draws tens of thousands to southern California beaches
Dispatcher with Fresno County Sheriff's Office tests positive for COVID-19
Merced Police arrest 4 for firing at different homes
Show More
CA nearly doubles COVID-19 testing, now ranks 27th in US
Full O Bull Clovis distances itself from Fresno location after offensive sign
DUI driver crashes on top of electric fence in Tulare Co., life-flighted to hospital
Saint Agnes Medical Center furloughs 175 employees
Man shot in leg in Downtown Fresno, expected to survive
More TOP STORIES News