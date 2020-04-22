Coronavirus

Families connect during 'National Backyard Campout'

LOS ANGELES -- Like many organizations, the scouting group Trail Life USA had to come up with alternative activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To help families connect during forced isolation and physical distancing the group held its first 'National Backyard Campout.'

"I would say to everyone get out there, build a fort, build a tent out in the backyard and have some fun," said Josh Potter, Trailmaster for Riverside's Troop CA-0611.

"We're kind of limited on what we can do now with our organization, with our fellow Trail Life members, so we kind of decided let's do a campout in our own backyards," said Potter.

The organization encourages people to share photos and videos during the event. Josh's wife Heather Potter told ABC7, "I think it's a great thing because we're all connected even though we're not together. Everybody is sharing a similar experience and then connecting with each other that way."

Organizers also hope to connect families with an online livestream, including story readings, recipes and games. "I would say everyone get out there, build a fort, build a tent out in the backyard and have some fun," says Potter.

www.traillifeusa.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesartcoronavirussocal strongcoronavirus pandemicphotographycommunitycovid 19 pandemicbe localish los angeles
CORONAVIRUS
Artist creates a coloring book with a powerful message.
A marine scientist is teaching free online courses in ocean science.
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California amps up testing efforts to move toward reopening
Central California coronavirus cases
Police: Man shot twice in face while driving to get food in east central Fresno
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in US, new test shows
Authorities investigating 2-year-old child's death in Lindsay
Bakersfield Police Department warning community of 'Circle Game' scam
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in LA County
Show More
2 arrested for stealing $16k worth of tobacco products in Fresno Co.
Central Fresno supermarket owner thinks graffiti on walls is linked to argument
CDC head warns of 2nd COVID-19 wave that could be worse
As people stay home, Earth becomes wilder and cleaner
Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
More TOP STORIES News