Fire Escape Planning with the Family

CHICAGO -- It's never too early to start planning for an emergency! Fire Departments respond to approximately 374,000 home fires each year in the U.S. Three in five deaths occur in homes without properly working smoke alarms or no alarm at all. We asked firefighters from all over the U.S. for tips on staying safe at home and how you can come up with a plan of action that could save the lives of you and your family. For more fire safety tips visit www.firstalert.com
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoemergency drilllocalish first alertfire departmentsfirefire safetylocalish show (lsh)firefighterslocalishwls
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Your dining experience will change now that Fresno County restaurants are reopening
Woman, 5 children displaced after fire at Fowler mobile home park
Central California coronavirus cases
Pakistan plane with 98 on board crashes near Karachi
Suspect opens fire at adults, child outside southwest Fresno apartment
Fresno 'shelter in place' lifts Tuesday, restaurants can open immediately
Fresno County approved by state for further opening of businesses
Show More
3rd man charged in Arbery shooting tried to 'confine' victim
Ordinance pushes to reopen Fresno's places of worship
Supervisors' vote creates confusion for Tulare County businesses and cities
VIDEO: Fireworks go off during freeway takeover in SoCal
UC system eliminates SAT, ACT testing as student admissions requirement
More TOP STORIES News