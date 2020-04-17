be localish raleigh

Free Barbecue for Hospitality Workers

When Lawrence Barbecue lost all of their catering business because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they quickly shifted gears to selling take-out to allow them to support their fellow food and beverage industry workers who are struggling during these times. Owner Jake Wood and executive chef Eddie Forbis are firing up the smoker every weekday and filling it with pork butts, Texas-style brisket, ribs, and chicken wings, they even have a vegan pulled pork made from smoked mushrooms. Wood is committed to making sure people are fed and will keep giving away meals to service workers for as long as the can. They frequently sell out, so it's best to get your order in early.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown raleighsmall businessbe localish raleighmore in commonrestaurantsbarbecuelocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News