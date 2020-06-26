localish

Iconic Pink Triangle on SF's Twin Peaks will shine brighter than ever during Pride

By Chris Bollini
SAN FRANCISCO -- Every year, during Pride, a large pink triangle is installed on the hillside of Twin Peaks in San Francisco. It's an enduring and important part of the Pride celebration in the city.

Resting on a gentle slope, the bright installation represents a symbol of hope and equality visible for everyone to see, but according to creator Patrick Carney, the first time he put it on display, being visible was the farthest thing from his mind.

"The very first Pink Triangle went up in the dark of night so we wouldn't be arrested. It was a renegade craft project," Carney reveals. "And then the next year, it went from insurgent to mainstream when I got a permit and insurance, and then, the elected officials started showing up so it's great to do something that you know is recognized as an important part of celebration and Pride."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
twin peakssan franciscokgolgbtqlgbtq pridesf pridelocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
Son of a Chicano music legend shares his story of growing up gay.
Non-profit provides 'Lunch in the Park' for homeless
Community rallies behind this Black-owned business
Woman rides her horse to Oakland protest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EDD under fire after many left helpless and frustrated
From nail salons to movie theaters, what can open in Fresno County today
Videos show group of women taking down Black Lives Matter signs in Visalia
Fresno boy distracts home invader for 40 minutes to keep his little sister safe, suspect arrested
Central California coronavirus cases
White House coronavirus task force holds first briefing in weeks: LIVE
Fresno City Council might step up measures to ensure people wear masks
Show More
Man rescued after car crashes into canal, CHP says
Man with special needs drowns in Madera County lake
3 suspects in Los Banos homicide arrested at US-Mexico border, authorities say
300 small businesses about to get cash infusion from city of Fresno
Driver's firework tossed back into car during CA protest - Video
More TOP STORIES News