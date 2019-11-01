Inspirational cop goes from cancer patient to world conqueror

In November of 2001, Lt. Jennifer Vrana, a member of the Philadelphia Police department, was diagnosed with cancer and given seven years to live.She created a bucket list that included skydiving in Arizona, viewing the pyramids in Egypt and other items.Now, nearly two decades later, she's taking on her next battle: climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro in Africa. Localish brings you the story of Lt. Vrana and her inspirational message to others to live life six months at a time.