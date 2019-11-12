localish

Kids get fit and have fun with Cardio Drumming

By
PORTERVILLE, Calif. -- A fitness craze has been implemented at an after-school program in Porterville, and it's aimed at keeping kids active while letting them have fun too.

"You know a lot of the kids don't like to exercise at all," said Rocio Ramirez, an instructor at the Boys & Girls Club. "Sometimes they don't even want to go outside, so I thought it was different, they could exercise and have fun at the same time."

Earlier this year, Ramirez introduced "cardio drumming" to her after-school classes in the Boys & Girls Club at Burton Elementary. The fitness routine, which became a viral hit in recent years, involves drumsticks, a yoga ball and a plastic storage tub. Ramirez got the idea from a friend who teaches Zumba.

The program is home to about 120 kids ranging from kindergarten to sixth grade.

"The Boys & Girls Club is an after-school program, and the purpose is to help the kids... we help them with any subject, math, reading, everything," Ramirez said.

The students said the program helped them make friends and said they all enjoyed it more than a traditional PE class.

The course ran for eight weeks and recently ended. Ramirez is hoping to introduce the program to other classes in the future. Check out the video above to see the course in action.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
portervillepumpedfitnessexerciseschoolraising healthy kidslocalishstudents
LOCALISH
Meet the woman behind La Catrina de Visalia
Woman Transforms Into La Catrina for Dia de los Muertos
Hot air balloons take to the skies above Clovis
Balloon Pilots Take Flight Above Central California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: 12-year-old describes attack causing severe burns
Sexually violent predator from SoCal could be released in the Valley
Man killed, 7-year-old girl injured after shooting outside Selma home
Police investigating suspicious death after man's body found in riverbed
Fire crews responding to 2-alarm house fire in Fresno County
San Diego State freshman dies after attending frat party
Valley mom makes hair bows for a greater purpose
Show More
Scammers targeting people wanting to donate to fallen Lemoore officer fundraiser
San Francisco police find dead infant at golf course
Lizard leaps from man's coat during police search
College gymnast dies following practice accident in Connecticut
Hate heart-healthy veggies? It could be genetic
More TOP STORIES News