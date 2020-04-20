localish

Lacrosse Players Won't Let Lockdown Keep Them From Having Fun

After spending weeks at home, the athletes of AFA Lacrosse decided they were going to have a little fun.

Although they can't see each other, they weren't going to let that stop them from bringing together their community.


With the help of others, coach Emily Beckman created a video of other lacrosse players bridging the gap between them.

With lacrosse season canceled for many, it was a way for them to bring players from all ages together to do what they love best.


In their own words: "Even though there is distance between us, our Alpha Female Athletes are still working every day to make the most of our time apart so that we can dominate together soon."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
apexpumpedviral videosportslocalishcovid 19
LOCALISH
Veteran's wish comes true as people send birthday cards
Personal trainer offering free fitness classes for seniors
Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers
H-E-B employee leaves emotional message for customer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kaweah Delta staff forced to wear same mask for weeks, says nursing assistant
Man, woman shot at southwest Fresno apartment complex
Central California coronavirus cases
Man stabbed during argument over loud music in NE Fresno
Arsonist lights two small fires in northeast Fresno
Woman killed in Fresno apartment fire had undergone back surgeries
New bill could cancel rent, mortgage payments during pandemic
Show More
CA unemployment benefits delayed for many
1 man in hospital after gang-related drive-by shooting at Fresno apartment complex
Man caught breaking into Disneyland temporary closure, police say
Don't stay away from the ER if you need medical attention, Fresno doctor says
Gas prices fall below $2 in Farmersville, lowest prices in CA
More TOP STORIES News