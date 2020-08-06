LA Rams player shares his favorite go-to spots during quarantine

LOS ANGELES -- From Joe's Cafe in the valley for breakfast to a secret hiking trail made for some serious training, Los Angeles Rams player John Johnson, who is a safety for the Rams, shares some of his go-to spots in Los Angeles during the quarantine.

"I actually recently just found this spot up in Sylmar. The hike is unbelievable, it's so uphill," said Johnson. "It's so steep. It's not for beginners."

He's been hiking, playing tennis, and even swimming to stay active and in shape for the upcoming football season. Johnson says he's most looking forward to being back on the field and contributing as a team player, adding that this is going to be a big year for him.

Joe's Cafe 17823 Chatsworth St. Granada Hills, CA 91344.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleskabclos angeles ramscafesbreakfastlocalishmy go to
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed, woman injured after suspects open fire on car in southwest Fresno
Part of Hwy 41 closed after fatal rollover crash in Madera Co.
Man dies trying to save 3 drowning kids in Kings River
Man killed by hit-and-run driver in southeast Fresno, CHP says
Madera playground for kids with special needs to be named after Thaddeus Sran
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno father needs lung transplant to recover from COVID-19
Show More
1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends
California ups early inmate release estimate amid objections
1 injured in southwest Fresno stabbing
Lebanon investigates blast Beirut amid rising anger
Loved ones remember pregnant woman hit and killed by driver in NW Fresno
More TOP STORIES News