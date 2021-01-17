localish

Lyric Opera House installs new seating during COVID-19 closures

By John Garcia
CHICAGO -- Chicago's Lyric Opera House is among the major opera houses in the world.

It is a treasure for the city, but the stage has been quiet during the pandemic.

They've cancelled the spring season as well as the fall season, but there is still a lot of activity going on.

They are taking advantage of the time off to make major renovations to the house.

RELATED: New seats are waiting for audiences to return at Lyric Opera House

They are replacing all of the seats for the first time in several decades.

In the process they say it will improve site lines without sacrificing the building's exquisite acoustics.

The Lyric got input from audience members for months before embarking on the project.

Originally they planned to cram the work in during the summer between shows.

When COVID-19 hit, they were forced to cancel the entire season, which allowed them to do the work during what would normally be the fall season.

The old seats look pretty similar to the new ones but they are now more comfortable, durable and roomier. Now the are just waiting to let audiences try them out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooplocalish show (lsh)theaterlocalishwls
LOCALISH
KJ's corner-side racial injustice protests
Youngest Muslim-elected U.S. official lives in Skokie
Martin Luther King Jr. seen up close in rare color photos
Philly's 'Favorite Trashman' clean-up work extends beyond his pickup route
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
2 Fresno pedestrians seriously injured in separate hit-and-run crashes
Show More
Fresno healthcare worker shares his COVID-19 vaccine journey
Indonesia earthquake leaves at least 46 dead, hundreds hurt
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Fresno County addressing logistical hiccups as it expands COVID vaccine rollout
Valley Congressman David Valadao appointed to high-profile House committee
More TOP STORIES News