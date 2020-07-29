Coronavirus California: Marin County sets trend for drive-thru food fairs in Bay Area

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- With fairs across California canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sights and sounds of carnival rides and games have become a distant memory.But longtime fair vendor and CEO of Stream Food and Beverage, Phillip Delahoyde, wanted to make sure that people didn't miss out on another important part of the fair -- the food."We decided that we were going to do drive-thru to bring fair food to the masses," Delahoyde states. Kettle corn, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and cotton candy are just a few of the fair favorites that customers can order.