localish

Coronavirus California: Marin County sets trend for drive-thru food fairs in Bay Area

By Chris Bollini
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. -- With fairs across California canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, the sights and sounds of carnival rides and games have become a distant memory.

But longtime fair vendor and CEO of Stream Food and Beverage, Phillip Delahoyde, wanted to make sure that people didn't miss out on another important part of the fair -- the food.

"We decided that we were going to do drive-thru to bring fair food to the masses," Delahoyde states. Kettle corn, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and cotton candy are just a few of the fair favorites that customers can order.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san rafaelkgofoodcarnivallocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH
LA Rams head coach Sean McVay's quarantine go-to's
Family brings Afro-Mexican cuisine to community
New program helps homeless pets during COVID-19
Cakeland gets new taste of sweet artwork
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran charged with murder, assault in 1st court appearance
Fresno Fair cancels in-person events, will hold virtual and drive-thru fair
Portion of local hospital staff sidelined due to COVID-19 exposure
Fresno County politicians speak out in favor of reopening local schools
Central California coronavirus cases
CA may create $600 weekly unemployment benefit
Man fatally struck by car in northwest Fresno, police say
Show More
Firefighters save downtown Fresno business, searching for arsonist
3 men injured in drive-by shooting in Tulare County
Madera moms unite for justice for Thaddeus Sran
Family displaced after house fire in northwest Fresno
OR governor: Fed agents to begin 'phased withdrawal' from Portland
More TOP STORIES News