MOJO App Makes Coaching Youth Sports Easier for Parents

NEW YORK -- Over the past decade, youth sports have been struggling.
Over 70% of kids quit by the age of 13, and with recent COVID restrictions, over 50% of parents say their kids are getting less exercise. But for coaches who want to get their kids back on the new field, there's a new app helping to prevent burn out and boredom at practice.
MOJO is an app developed by Ben Sherwood and a team of sports experts that features in-depth training videos and minute-by-minute practice plans to help both experienced and inexperienced coaches develop fun drills and games for their team with just the tap of a button.
But their mission stretches far beyond just getting kids active. They want kids everywhere to experience the magic of sports, regardless of income level, ability, or experience.
For more information about the MOJO app and their youth sports initiatives, visit: www.mojo.sport
