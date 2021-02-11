localish

MOJO App Makes Coaching Youth Sports Easier for Parents

NEW YORK -- Over the past decade, youth sports have been struggling.

Over 70% of kids quit by the age of 13, and with recent COVID restrictions, over 50% of parents say their kids are getting less exercise. But for coaches who want to get their kids back on the new field, there's a new app helping to prevent burn out and boredom at practice.

MOJO is an app developed by Ben Sherwood and a team of sports experts that features in-depth training videos and minute-by-minute practice plans to help both experienced and inexperienced coaches develop fun drills and games for their team with just the tap of a button.

But their mission stretches far beyond just getting kids active. They want kids everywhere to experience the magic of sports, regardless of income level, ability, or experience.

For more information about the MOJO app and their youth sports initiatives, visit: www.mojo.sport
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkexerciseparentinglocalish show (lsh)sportsyouth soccerlocalish
LOCALISH
Eat these lucky foods for the ultimate Lunar New Year feast
Gatlin's BBQ: Great food and great family
Racism Against Asian-Americans: What Can We Do About It?
Racism Against Asian-Americans: What Can We Do About It?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Valley family grieves mom of 3 killed while trying to save crash victim
Some CVS pharmacies taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Capitol rioters acted on Trump's 'orders,' Dems say in trial | LIVE
More CA teens being sold dangerous pills laced with fentanyl
Taxing time: How the pandemic will affect filing your taxes
Detectives say Fresno man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old was making child porn
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after crashing car in Fresno Co.
Show More
New vaccine site coming to Central CA, governor is met with protestors chanting 'recall Newsom'
Fauci says 'anybody' could start getting vaccinated in April
Merced Police arrest 14-year-old boy accused of shooting, killing man
Atwater teen surprises seniors with teddy bears for Valentine's Day
Judge declines new arrest warrant for Kyle Rittenhouse
More TOP STORIES News