Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events

DEEPWATER, New Jersey -- The Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization dedicated to rescuing, rehabilitating and re-homing Basset Hounds and Basset Hound-Mixes throughout homes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and surrounding areas.

Once the COVID-19 pandemic hit and social distancing restrictions were enforced, the rescue had to find creative ways to fundraise considering that live events are their main source of funding.

"A large portion of our funds come from live events but with COVID-19 restrictions we have turned to social media to try to boost some of those monthly funds coming in," said Julia Ellis, Board Secretary for the Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue.

Through virtual challenges, such as the toilet paper challenge, virtual auctions and their online store, the rescue is uniting the dog lover community while raising funds for their life-saving mission.

In 2019, the Tri-State Basset Hound Rescue saved over 300 dogs of which 125 were senior dogs.

"It's kind of scary not knowing what's going to happen and it will have a substantial impact on us. But we are hopeful that restrictions will start to ease, in a safe manner, and at least hold some of our events," said Ellis.

