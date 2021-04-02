New Jersey's 'One-hand sewing man' transcends beyond his disability through fashion

TRENTON, New Jersey -- Qaysean Williams, a rising New Jersey fashion designer, has transcended the challenges of his disability by turning them into a super ability.
From a very young age, Qaysean, who suffered a nerve injury at birth, leaving his left arm permanently paralyzed, knew he was different.
"Being around other people, especially kids, that is when I really started to realize that I was different. They started to tease me and make fun of me and it was probably because they had never seen anyone like me before," said Qaysean Williams, fashion designer and founder of ManikinMob, LLC.
Despite the bullying Qaysean underwent throughout his early childhood and adolescent years, it was through fashion that he rediscovered the self-love he had been seeking for years.
Over the years, Qaysean has established himself for his elaborate designs and his ability to cut and sew gowns, tuxedos, and all types of accessories using only one arm.
"My fashion aesthetic is what I call: 'Streetwear Fantasy' because being from an urban city community I'm aware of streetwear. So in my garments whenever I'm creating, I'm always keeping in mind the streetwear aspects of something that you could actually wear down the street, but with glamour and fantasy," said Qaysean.
As Qaysean continues to establish himself in the fashion world, he is showcasing his work by designing garments for entertainers and displaying them in exhibits and even New York Fashion Week.
By altering his mindset and embracing his unique talents, Qaysean has proven that his disability will not stop him from conquering his goals of one day collaborating with household fashion designers.
"If you have something that makes you stand out, that means you're extra special. God loves you that much more. So hey, just love yourself," said Qaysean.
