community

This bar is keeping the drinks flowing amid COVID-19 crisis

LA's Mezcalero is trying to provide a little fun and positivity for Angelenos stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are now offering several of their most popular cocktails made fresh to-go.

"You can order cocktail packages and we're selling full bottles of alcohol now as part of the bar program.

And of course, our entire food menu is available on all of the platforms," said owner Jay Krymis. Every drink is made to order with the same care and attention as if you were sitting at the bar."We put a lot of work into what we do. A lot of fresh ingredients, spend a lot, a lot of time on these cocktails," beverage director Nathan McCollough said.

Despite trying to have fun, Krymis stressed the importance of supporting local businesses at a time like this: "So if you can support your local businesses--whether it's a restaurant, or bar or bakery or a dog walker, please help out."

Mezcalero currently offers four cocktail choices, and a michelada, as well as their full food menu for takeout and delivery.
Mezcalero

510 Broadway
Downtown Los Angeles

213.628.3337
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesbarsmall businessmore in commoncoronaviruscommunitylocalishbe localishcocktailcovid 19be localish los angeles
COMMUNITY
DTLA nightly cheer for medical workers on the front line heard loudly
Visalia Cub Scout troop donates leftover popcorn to Kaweah Delta
List of Valley resources during COVID-19 pandemic
Clovis student uses 3D printer to make visors for healthcare workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News